Nomura: Fed will raise rates four times in 2018

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Federal Reserve System (Fed) will raise rates this year at four meetings.

Report informs, the analysts of the Japanese company Nomura predicted.

According to analysts, in the published minutes of a meeting of the US Federal Reserve System’s Open Market Committee (FOMC), signals from the regulator were quite positive.

Analysts of the bank believe that in the current circumstances it is possible that the FOMC will update the forecast of expected increases in the federal funds rate for this year from three times to four, which may provide some support to the US currency, which is not fully taken into account the three rate hikes.