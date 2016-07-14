​Nominal revenues of Azerbaijani population increased

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ / Compared with the period of January-June in the previous year, revenues of populations have increased by 8.4% in nominal terms and reached 2,1493,900 AZN during the same period this year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, 78.2% of revenues have been spent on the final consumption, 9.3% - on the taxes, insurance and membership dues, 2.7% - spent on interest payments, while 9.8% revenues directed on fees.