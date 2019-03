In late January 2019, the nominal effective exchange rates of Azerbaijani manat was 72.4 point, down 0.2 point from early 2019, up 7.9 points from the previous year, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

As of February 1, 2019, the real effective exchange rate of manat made up 99.4 points, down 0.1 point in comparison to a month earlier, 7.2 points in contrast to a year ago.