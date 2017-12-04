 Top

Nikoil Bank soars authorized capital

© Report

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decision of shareholders' extraordinary general meeting of the "Nikoil Bank" OJSC on April 21, 2017, the process of increasing the authorized capital of the bank has been finalized.

As a result, the bank's authorized capital increased by 19.24% from 35.5 million AZN up to 220 mln AZN.

Nikoil Bank is a universal financial and credit organization, with leading sales network in Baku and Azerbaijan's regional centers. The bank offers a full package of modern and reliable banking services, such as settlement, deposit, card, credit and guarantee. 

