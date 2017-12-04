Nikoil Bank soars authorized capital

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7c1bbfe76b4e384dfdaab9e5df49f811/29757365-bf55-4df8-a9bc-f245cfa74477_292.jpg

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decision of shareholders' extraordinary general meeting of the "Nikoil Bank" OJSC on April 21, 2017, the process of increasing the authorized capital of the bank has been finalized.

As a result, the bank's authorized capital increased by 19.24% from 35.5 million AZN up to 220 mln AZN.

Report informs citing the bank.

