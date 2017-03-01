New transfer made from "Kapital Bank" to "PASHA Life Insurance"

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ “PASHA Life Insurance” appointed new director to its newly established Sale channels and Marketing Department.

Report informs, Vusal Naghiyev was appointed to this position.

He was director of sale channels department in “Kapital Bank” until recently.

Notably, “PASHA Life Insurance” was established in 2010. Its authorized stock capital is 40.25 mln AZN. 100% of company’s shares belong to “PASHA Holding” LLC.

“Kapital Bank” was created in 2004 on the basis of United Universal Stock Bank (“BUS Bank”). Its authorized stock capital is 185.85 mln AZN. 99.87% of bank’s shares is owned by “PASHA Holding” LLC, 0.13% by 175 individuals.