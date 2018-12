© Report https://report.az/storage/news/c648483f5f50f13bedb046532e3324c9/7bcc9a6a-6484-4fed-8d0d-aedc00dd73a8_292.jpg

Back. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) registered a new notes issue (50100556S) of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Report informs citing the FIMSA, emission considers issue of 500,000 state short-term notes at par value of 100 AZN each.

Turnover period of the securities is 28 days.