Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Taxes has registered Az Group Insurance Agency LLC.

Report informs referring to the ministry, legal address of the new company is Baku city, Nizami district, Bahruz Nuriyev street, house 45A, flat 34.

Its authorized capital is 5,000 AZN, and legitimate representative is Kazimov Jeyhun Zahid.