    New Deputy Chairman of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) appointed

    The former chairman of Unibank's Committee was appointed to this post

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ A new deputy chairman of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) was appointed. Report informs citing the Bank, the Supervisory Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan), decided to appoint Igor Anatoylevich Okayev to the position of board member, director of corporate business development department.

    The last few years Okayev headed the department on work with corporate clients, and also served as chairman of the credit committee and a member of the executive committee of Unibank.

