Net profit of NBC Bank OJSC increased by three times

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Net profit of NBC Bank OJSC for 2014 after taxes amounted to 1,460 million manats. Report informs referring to the bank, it is 3.26 times more than in 2013. The pre-tax profit amounted to 1.825 mln. manats.

During the reporting period, interest and similar income of the bank amounted to 16,684 mln. manats, non-interest - 2,577 mln. manats, that respectively by 25.62% and 12.98% more than in 2013.

During this period, compared to the same period of 2013, interest and similar expenses increased by 15.34% and made 7,520 mln. manats, non-interest expenses decreased by 4.74% to 7,433 manats.

It should be noted that during the reporting year 2,483 mln. manats were allocated for the creation of special reserves to offset potential losses on assets, which is 3.66% more than in 2013.