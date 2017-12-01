Needs criterion in Azerbaijan will be soared to 130 AZN next year

© Sputnik / Murad Orujov

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The needs criterion for t2018 in Azerbaijan increased by 14 AZN or 12% compared with the initial forecast.

Report informs, Finance minister Samir Sharifov said.

The draft law "On the limit of need criteria" has been amended. According to the amendment, the needs criterion for 2018 will be increased to 130 AZN. It expresses the support of the head of state to the strengthening of social protection of population", he said.