Mugan Bank OJSC will increase the authorized capital by AZN 5 million or 5.3% to AZN 95 million.

Report informs that the relevant decision was made at the shareholder meeting held on July 23. According to the decision, the bank applied to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) to register the ordinary, book-entry shares with the face value of AZN 200, quantity of 25,000.