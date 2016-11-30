MP: Growth in cost of utilities will be an additional burden to people

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Rise in cost of utilities will be an additional burden to the people.Like it or not, there will be serious problems and the price of other products will also increase". Report informs, MP Vahid Ahmadov said at today's joint meeting of committees gathered to discuss the 2017 state draft budget.

According to him, collecting payments from the public utilities was 75% in the best case and rise in cost will not have a positive impact. Additional 300 mln AZN income planned from increase in utility payments.

In addition, MP considers important to pay attention to some of the negative aspects of the privatization program: "3 500 doctors work on the railway, what they're going to do? These people should be compensated for additional work or 3 months."

"Science expenses must be revised again.Verification of budget funds allocated to law enforcement agencies not implemented.Also, it is important to establish a mechanism on the transparency of funds.Because 17% of the budget funds allocated to this area.Furthermore, we see an increase in other expenses - 4 times, and it is not so good."

"Unrestricted financial policy must be carried out. Manat have to take its place. The Central Bank's policy in this direction is correct.Banks are not lending, lending virtually stopped. This sector needs improvement", Ahmadov said.