Most Western indexes reduced

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 17, at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 1,02% to 17 529,98 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,94% - to 2 047,21 points and the Nasdaq decreased by 1,25% - to 4 715,73 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,27% - up to 6 167,77 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,63% - up to 9 890,19 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 0,34% - to 4 297,57 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold decreased by 0,28% to 1 277,20 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1285 USD (-0,25%).