Most Western indexes increased

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 17 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 1,43% to 17 495,84 points, the S & P 500 down by 1,50% - to 2 041,89 points and the Nasdaq by 1,35% - to 5 002,56 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,68% - up to 6 102,54 points, the German DAX increased by 2,57% - up to 10 738,12 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 1,14% - to 4 677,54 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 1,26% to 1 053,40 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0848 USD (+0,02%).