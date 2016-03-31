Most Western indexes increased

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 30, at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,47% to 17 716,66 points, the S & P 500 up by 0,44% - to 2 063,95 points and the Nasdaq increased by 0,47% - to 4 869,29 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,59% - up to 6 203,17 points, the German DAX increased by 1,60% - up to 10 046,61 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 1,78% - to 4 444,42 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold increased by 0,45% to 1 231,10 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1320 USD (+0,18%).