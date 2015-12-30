Most Western indexes increased

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 29 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 1,10% to 17 720,98 points, the S & P 500 up by 1,06% - to 2 078,36 points and the Nasdaq by 1,33% - to 5 107,94 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,96% - up to 6 314,57 points, the German DAX increased by 1,94% - up to 10 860,14 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 1,81% - to 4 701,36 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 0,06% to 1 070,40 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0932 USD (-0,38%).