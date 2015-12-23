Most Western indexes increased

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 22 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,796% to 17 417,27 points, the S & P 500 up by 0,88% - to 2 038,97 points and the Nasdaq by 0,65% - to 5 001,11 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,05% - up to 6 083,10 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,09% - up to 10 488,75 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 0,05% - to 4 567,60 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 0,31% or 12,2 USD to 1 074,53 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0938 USD (+0,17%).