Most Western indexes decline in markets

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 12 at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 1,44% to 17 448,07 points, the S & P 500 by 1,40% - to 2 045,97 points and the Nasdaq went down by 1,22% - up to 5 005,08 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,88% - up to 6 178,68 points, the German DAX went down by 1,15% - to 10 782,63 points, the French CAC-40 index fell by 1,94% - up to 4 856,65 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 0,37% to 1 082,90 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets constituted 1,0791 USD (+0,34%).