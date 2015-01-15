Most Western Fund indexes fall

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Dow Jones index fell by 1.06% to 17 427.09 points, the S & P 500 by 0.58% - up to 2 011.27 points respectively, while the Nasdaq fell by 0, 48% - up to 4 639.32 points in the US stock market on January 14.

Report informs on January 14 in the European stock markets FTSE 100 index fell by 2.35% - up to 6 388.46 points, the German DAX rose by 1.25% - up to 9 817.08 points, the French CAC-40 index fell by 1.56% - up to 4 223.24 points.

Morning on the COMEX, price of an ounce of gold has risen by 0.21% to 1 231.40 dollars, the euro in world markets against the US dollar has made 1.1775 dollar (-0.1%).