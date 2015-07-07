Most West Fund indexes declined

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 6, Dow Jones index dropped by 0,26% and made 17 683,58 in US fund market. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,39% and amounted to 2 068,76 and Nasdaq by 0,34% and constituted to 4 991,94.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,76% to 6 535,68 points, French CAC-40 declined by 2,01% and made 4 771,54 points and the German DAX decreased by 1,54% to 10 890,63 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,07% and made 1 167,40 USD. Euro rate to USD down by 0,72% and made 1,1034.