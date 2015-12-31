Most indexes reduced in world markets

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 30, at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,66% to 17 603,87 points, S & P 500 down by 0,72% to 2 063,36 points and the Nasdaq decreased by 1,81% to 5 065,85 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,64% to 6 274,05 points, the German DAX down by 1,08% to 10 743,01 points, the French CAC-40 index down by 0,52% to 4 677,14 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold increased by 0,14% to 1 061,30 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0929 USD (-0,04%).