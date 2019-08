Government mortgage lending amounted to AZN 1,324,736,000, up AZN 2.769 million or 2.1% compared to a year ago, Report informs citing the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

According to the fund, the number of these loans rose by 53 units from 26,795 to 26,848. Consequently, a borrower received AZN 44,995 as mortgage loan.

Moreover, the loans with guarantee and subsidies increased by AZN 7.7 million from AZN 31.099 million to AZN 38.799 million.