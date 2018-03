Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) has restored its solvency.

Report informs referring to the Moody's international rating agency.

Thus, the agency stated that some of the bank's difficulties remain.

Notably, on January 26 Moody's Investors Service upgraded the long-term foreign- and local-currency deposit ratings of International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) to B3 from Caa1.