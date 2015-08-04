Monthly deflation decreased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Prices of food products in Azerbaijan in July of this year decreased by 1.7%, non-food prices and tariffs for paid services rendered to the population remained stable. In general, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in comparison with the previous month decreased by 0.7%.

Report informs referring to information of the State Statistics Committee, in the reporting month price to beef, fish products, butter, oranges, tangerines, bananas, apples, cherries, plums, apricots, peaches, walnuts, hazelnuts, grapes, watermelons, melons, greens, squash, peppers, eggplant, green beans, garlic, onions, carrots, potatoes, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes decreased, rice, flour, chicken, pasta, oatmeal and barley cereals, eggs, chestnuts, lemons, alcoholic beverages increased.

In June of this year, food prices in Azerbaijan decreased by 2.7%, non-food prices and tariffs for paid services rendered to the population remained stable. In general, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in comparison with the previous month decreased by 1.1%.