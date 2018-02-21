Money transfers to Azerbaijan soar more than twice

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The situation in the economic partner countries in 2017, along with non-oil exports, has also affected the dynamics of money flows into the country.

Report informs referring to the monetary policy review issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to preliminary estimates, the value of the money entered into the country in 2017 was $ 1.2 billion, which is 2,1 times more than in 2016, and 1,8% more than in 2015.