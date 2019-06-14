​Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia increase by 14%

$1.92 million was transferred from Azerbaijan to Georgia in May 2019, up 14.02% in comparison to a year earlier, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the National Bank.

Share of Azerbaijan in total money transfers to Georgia amounted to 1.32%.

Money transfer from Georgia to foreign countries soared by 3.9% or $19.7 million to $20.5 million.

A total of $145.8 million was transferred from different countries to Georgia, up 11.8% or $15.4 million from the previous year.