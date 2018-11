Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 7 628,1 mln. AZN as of May 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, this is 350.6 mln AZN or 4.8% more compared with April 1.

Cash money supply decreased by 232.4 mln AZN or 3% compared to beginning of the year, while last year up by 902 mln AZN or 13.4%.