Monetary base in Azerbaijan slightly increased

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of monetary base in Azerbaijan in June 2016 increased by 47.8 mln. AZN or 0.63% and as of July 1, 2016 amounted to 7 689,4 mln.AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this figure up by 202.4 million AZN or 2.7% compared to the same period last year.

Notably, monetary base as of January 2015 amounted to 11 541.9 million AZN, as of February 1 - 10 551.0 million AZN, as of March 1 - 9 109.9 million AZN, as of April 1 - 8339, 4 million AZN, as of May 1 - 7 418,6 million AZN, as of June 1 - 7 597.3 million AZN, as of July 1 - 7 487.0 million AZN, as of August 1 - 7 467.5 million AZN, as of September 1 - 6, 352.1 million AZN, as of October 1 - 7 050.4 million AZN, as of November 1 - 7 055.9 million AZN, as of December 1 - 6 730,6 million AZN, as of January 1,2016 - 6 901,8 million AZN, as of February 1 - 5 787.4 million AZN, as of March 1 - 6, 388.5 million AZN, as of April 1 - 6 535,8 million AZN, as of May 1 - 6, 726.1 million AZN, as of July 1 - 7 641,6 million AZN.