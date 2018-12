Monetary base in Azerbaijan increased by 14% in May

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of the monetary base in Azerbaijan has increased by 915,5 million AZN or 13,61% in May, 2016 and as of June 1, 2016 made 7,641,6 mln. AZN.

Report was told in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), the monetary base in comparison to the same period of last year has reduced by 44,3 million AZN or 0,58%.

Volume of the monetary base as of 1 January, 2015 made 11 541.9 million AZN, February 1, 2015 - 10 551,0 mln.AZN, March 1,2015 - 9 109,9 million AZN, April 1, 2015 - 8 339,4 million AZN, May 1, 2015- 7 418.6 million AZN, June 1, 2015 - 7 597,3 million AZN, July 1, 2015 - 7 487,0 million AZN, August 1, 2015 - 7 467,5 million AZN, September 1, 2015 - 6 352,1 million AZN, October 1, 2015 - 7 050,4 million AZN, November 1, 2015 - 7 055,9 million AZN, December 1, 2015 - 6 730,6 million AZN, as of January 1,2016 - 6 901,8 million AZN, February 1, 2016 - 5 787,4 million AZN, March 1, 2016 - 6 388,5 AZN, April 1, 2016 - 6 535,8 million. AZN, May 1,2016 - 6 726,1 mln.AZN.