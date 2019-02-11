Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 8,709,200,000 as of February 1, 2018, down AZN 836,500,000 or 8.8% in comparison to a month earlier, AZN 52,400,000 or 0.6% from the previous year, Report informs.
Monetary base declines 9% in Azerbaijan
https://report.az/storage/news/0a49f8c48726129e6df076a5b26e7a44/a2e1a409-8ced-4be3-9b45-255daf2420e8_292.jpg
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author