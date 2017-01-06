Ministry of Taxes creates two new centers

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two departments of Ministry of Taxes dismantled. Report informs, centers have been created on the basis of eliminated departments.

According to information, Media and Communication Center replaced analytical-information department and Information Technologies Center replaced information technologies department.

Mehdi Mirsalimov and Eyyub Ibrahimov have been appointed as head of Media and Communication Center and Information Technologies Center respectively.

Notably, both persons were heads of eliminated departments.