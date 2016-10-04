Ministry of Taxes: Additional 64 mln AZN received from non-oil sector

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September this year, about 64 mln AZN additional amount was received from non-oil sector in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev told reporters.

According to him, this figure is more by 365 mln AZN compared with the same period last year: "In total, 3 870 billion AZN was received from non-oil sector. A total of 4 926 mln AZN revenue was made within 9 months of this year."