    Minister of Taxes dismisses 7 councillors

    They appointed as deputies at different structural units of Ministry of Taxes

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Taxes, Fazil Mammadov has reduced twice the number of his councillors.

    Report informs, number of councillors reduced from 13 to 7.

    According to the information, 7 councillors have been dismissed and appointed to the post of deputies at different structural units of the ministry. They are Akif Musayev, Namig Guliyev, Asaf Asadov, Mahir Rafiyev, Asif Jahangirov, Rahim Afandiyev, Musaver Nabiyev.

    In addition, in accordance with the order of F.Mammadov, 3rd degree state tax service councillor Taryel Aydin Guliyev has been appointed to the post of Councillor to the Taxes Minister.

