 Top

Minister of Finance announced a budgeted amount for mortgage lending

Minister of Finance announced a budgeted amount for mortgage lending

50 million AZN will be allocated on mortgages

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 100 million AZN will be allocated in the state budget for 2017 to Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund and the State Agency of Housing (MIDA). 

Report informs, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said.

According to him, 50 million AZN will be allocated in the state budget for the next year to Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund, to the MIDA approximately the same amount. 

The minister said that the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund will receive the same amount from the state budget.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!