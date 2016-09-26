Minister of Finance announced a budgeted amount for mortgage lending

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 100 million AZN will be allocated in the state budget for 2017 to Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund and the State Agency of Housing (MIDA).

Report informs, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said.

According to him, 50 million AZN will be allocated in the state budget for the next year to Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund, to the MIDA approximately the same amount.

The minister said that the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund will receive the same amount from the state budget.