Minister: At least 100 mln AZN to be allocated to SOCAR for gasification

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 100 mln AZN will be allocated to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) for gasification in 2018.

Report informs, Azerbaijani finance minister Samir Sharifov said.

"100 mln AZN has been allocated to SOCAR this year for gasification. It is planned to allocate the funds not less than this amount in 2018", minister added.

In addition, Sharifov stated that implementation of the project on domestic waste management will begin in 4 regions next year. Also, it is planned to establish waste management centers in two districts of Baku city.