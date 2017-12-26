Mikayil Jabbarov appoints two advisers

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/48f7787dd0aa4114fad8d7c8c66bd07e/b3fcfd91-53ed-4ea2-bac1-81d9ea2485de_292.jpg

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov has made several appointments.

Report informs, the minister appointed his two advisers and assistant.

According to information, Jamal Gasimov and Elnur Aliyev were appointed new advisers to the minister.

Earlier, J. Gasimov served as administration head at the Ministry of Education and E. Aliyev as head of information department of the ministry. He also worked as deputy director and acting director of the Baku City Education Department.

Jeyhuna Mukhtarova was appointed his assistant.

Mukhtarova has served as Jabbarov's assistant at the "Icherisheher" State Historical and Architectural Reserve and at the Ministry of Education.