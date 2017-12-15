 Top
    MIGA Vice President will arrive in Baku - EXCLUSIVE

    She will pay visit on December 18

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) Keiko Honda will pay visit to Azerbaijan on December 18.

    Report informs, during the one-day visit, Honda will meet President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov and other government officials.

    Notably, in December 2016, the MIGA Board of Directors has approved warrant in amount of US $ 1,2 billion on investments in Trans-Anatolian Pipeline project (TANAP).

