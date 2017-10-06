Microfinance institutions in Azerbaijan so far funded loans of 20 bln AZN

 Top
    © Report/Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 5 October/ REPORT.AZ/ Microfinance institutions in Azerbaijan funded over 5 million credits in amount of 20 billion AZN so far.

    Report informs Jala Hajiyeva, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Micro-Finance Association (AMFA) said at today's Fifth Investors' Fair titled “The Future of Microfinance: Challenges and Potential” in Baku.

    She said the loans were mainly allocated to borrowers living in rural areas, as well agricultural sector.

    J. Hajiyeva also stressed that establishment of “"Credit Guarantee Fund" OJSC in Azerbaijan will increase access of entrepreneurs to financial resources and strengthen the competitive environment in financial market.

