Merkel: G20 successfully tackling global economic issues

© Michele Tantussi/Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/8c5035e2d4967255d4f086efd0f357d8/774d790a-3d10-4936-a629-1d5693ad6405_292.jpg

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ G20 format works successfully on major issues of world economy and development, German chancellor Angela Merkel said, according to Report.

"Since the inception of this format we have shown that together we can cope better with the problems of world economy and development," the chancellor said in a video message posted on the website of the country's government.

The G20 summit in Buenos Aires with participation of world leaders is scheduled for November 30 and December 1.