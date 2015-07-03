Market of compulsory insurance of real estate in Azerbaijan increased more than twice

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June of this year, 13,487 contracts on compulsory insurance of real estate signed in Azerbaijan.

As Report informs referring to Bureau of Compulsory Insurance (BCI), the amount of insurance payments under contracts of compulsory insurance of real estate amounted to 5 mln. AZN. Among the contracts of compulsory insurance of real estate, 81.4% accounted for houses and apartments, 1.5% - administrative buildings, 17.1% - other real estate. In comparison with the same period of last year, the number of contracts of compulsory insurance of real estate increased by 50%, the amount of contributions increased by 2.4 times.

In general, in January-June 2015 in the country concluded 67,112 contracts of compulsory insurance of immovable property, the amount of insurance premiums on them amounted to 17.9 million manats. Insurance premiums have doubled in comparison with the same period of last year.