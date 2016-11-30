Manat adapted to oil price floating at 45-50 USD/barrel range

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijani manat adapted to oil price floating within $45-50/barrel range.”

Report informs, Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

E.Rustamov told that stabilization is a main objective: “Utmost goal is to increase individual and state incomes”.

“Financial Stability Council has been created. The council carries out serious work, holds discussions. Works are carried out to ensure macroeconomic stability in the country, transfer to new economic growth model through structural and social reforms. We have limited possibility to answer questions on sensitive topics before this document is adopted”.