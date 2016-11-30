 Top
    Close photo mode

    Manat adapted to oil price floating at 45-50 USD/barrel range

    Elman Rustamov: We have limited possibility to answer questions on sensitive topics

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijani manat adapted to oil price floating within $45-50/barrel range.”

    Report informs, Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

    E.Rustamov told that stabilization is a main objective: “Utmost goal is to increase individual and state incomes”.

    “Financial Stability Council has been created. The council carries out serious work, holds discussions. Works are carried out to ensure macroeconomic stability in the country, transfer to new economic growth model through structural and social reforms. We have limited possibility to answer questions on sensitive topics before this document is adopted”. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi