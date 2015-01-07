Main West Fund indexes went down

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 6, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went down by 0,74% and amounted to 17 371,64points, S&P 500 decreased by 0,89% and made 2 002,61 and Nasdaq by 1,29% and made 4 592,74.

Report informs, on January 6, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index fell by 0,79% to 6 366,51 points, the German DAX by 0,04% to 9 469,66 points and French CAC-40 by 0,68% and 4 083,50 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,50% and amounted to 1 213,30 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1915 dollars (-0,008%).