Main West Fund indexes reduced

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ. On April 16, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,04% and made 18 105,77. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,08% and amounted to 2 104,99 and Nasdaq by 0,6% and constituted to 5 007,79 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,51% and amounted to 7 060,45 points, the German DAX reduced by 1,90% and made 11 998,86 points and French CAC-40 by 0,57% and made 5 224,49 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX reduced by 0,19% and amounted to 1 198,00 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,76% and made 1,0768.