    Main West Fund indexes reduced

    But Euro rate to USD increased in world markets

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ. On April 16, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,04% and made 18 105,77. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,08% and amounted to 2 104,99 and Nasdaq by 0,6% and constituted to 5 007,79 points.

    Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,51% and amounted to 7 060,45 points, the German DAX reduced by 1,90% and made 11 998,86 points and French CAC-40 by 0,57% and made 5 224,49 points.

    This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX reduced by 0,19% and amounted to 1 198,00 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,76% and made 1,0768. 

