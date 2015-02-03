Main West Fund indexes increased in markets

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 2, at US fund markets Dow Jones index rose by 1,14% and made 17 361,04. S&P 500 index increased by 1,30% and amounted to 2 020,85 and Nasdaq increased by 0,89% and constituted to 4 676,69.

Report informs, on February 2, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,49% to 6 782,55 points, the German DAX rose by 1,25% to 10 828,01 points and French CAC-40 rose by 0,51% and 4 627,67 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX fell by 0,62% and amounted to 1 275,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,04% and made 1,1305.