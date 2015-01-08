Main West Fund indexes increased

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 7, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went up by 1,23% and amounted to 17 584,52 points, S&P 500 increased by 1,16% and made 2 025,90 and Nasdaq by 1,26% and made 4 650,47.

Report informs, on January 7, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 0,84% to 6 419,83 points, the German DAX by 0,51% to 9 518,18 points and French CAC-40 by 0,72% and 4 112,73 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX fell by 0,41% and amounted to 1 208,30 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1831 dollars (-0,70%).