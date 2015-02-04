Main West Fund indexes increased

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 3, at US fund markets Dow Jones index rose by 1,76% and made 17 666,40. S&P 500 index increased by 1,44% and amounted to 2 050,03 and Nasdaq increased by 1,09% and constituted to 4 727,74.

Report informs, on February 3, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 1,32% to 6 871,80 points, the German DAX rose by 0,58% to 10 890,95 points and French CAC-40 rose by 1,09% and 4 627,90 points.

Euro rate to US dollar rose by 0,6% and made 1,1376.