Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.08.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barel)
|58,53
|0,00
|4,73
|WTI (dollar/barel)
|54,93
|0,43
|9,52
|Gold (dollar/unsiya)
|1 522,60
|14,10
|241,30
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25 897,71
|-389,73
|2 570,25
|S&P 500
|2 883,09
|-35,56
|376,24
|Nasdaq
|7 863,41
|-95,73
|1 228,13
|Nikkei
|20 684,82
|0,00
|670,05
|Dax
|11 679,68
|-14,12
|1 120,72
|FTSE 100
|7 226,72
|-27,13
|498,59
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 310,31
|-17,61
|579,62
|Shanghai Composite
|2 814,99
|40,24
|321,09
|Bist 100
|99 405,03
|0,00
|8 134,55
|RTS
|1 294,12
|4,65
|225,40
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1210
|0,0010
|-0,0267
|USD/GBP
|1,2091
|0,0058
|-0,0663
|JPY/USD
|105,2700
|-0,4200
|-4,4200
|RUB/USD
|65,4705
|0,2105
|-3,8809
|TRY/USD
|5,5619
|0,0667
|0,2725
|CNY/USD
|7,0581
|-0,0042
|0,1796
