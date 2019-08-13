Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.08.2019)

Main indicators of world commodity

13 August, 2019 09:45

Last price Compared to the

previous day's close Compared to the

beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barel) 58,53 0,00 4,73 WTI (dollar/barel) 54,93 0,43 9,52 Gold (dollar/unsiya) 1 522,60 14,10 241,30 Indices Dow-Jones 25 897,71 -389,73 2 570,25 S&P 500 2 883,09 -35,56 376,24 Nasdaq 7 863,41 -95,73 1 228,13 Nikkei 20 684,82 0,00 670,05 Dax 11 679,68 -14,12 1 120,72 FTSE 100 7 226,72 -27,13 498,59 CAC 40 INDEX 5 310,31 -17,61 579,62 Shanghai Composite 2 814,99 40,24 321,09 Bist 100 99 405,03 0,00 8 134,55 RTS 1 294,12 4,65 225,40 Currency USD/EUR 1,1210 0,0010 -0,0267 USD/GBP 1,2091 0,0058 -0,0663 JPY/USD 105,2700 -0,4200 -4,4200 RUB/USD 65,4705 0,2105 -3,8809 TRY/USD 5,5619 0,0667 0,2725 CNY/USD 7,0581 -0,0042 0,1796