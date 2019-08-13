 Top

Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.08.2019)

Main indicators of world commodity
Last price Compared to the 
previous day's close		 Compared to the
beginning of the year 
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barel) 58,53 0,00 4,73
 WTI (dollar/barel) 54,93 0,43 9,52
Gold (dollar/unsiya) 1 522,60 14,10 241,30
Indices
Dow-Jones 25 897,71 -389,73 2 570,25
S&P 500 2 883,09 -35,56 376,24
Nasdaq 7 863,41 -95,73 1 228,13
Nikkei 20 684,82 0,00 670,05
Dax 11 679,68 -14,12 1 120,72
FTSE 100 7 226,72 -27,13 498,59
CAC 40 INDEX 5 310,31 -17,61 579,62
Shanghai Composite 2 814,99 40,24 321,09
Bist 100 99 405,03 0,00 8 134,55
RTS 1 294,12 4,65 225,40
Currency
USD/EUR 1,1210 0,0010 -0,0267
USD/GBP 1,2091 0,0058 -0,0663
JPY/USD 105,2700 -0,4200 -4,4200
RUB/USD 65,4705 0,2105 -3,8809
TRY/USD 5,5619 0,0667 0,2725
CNY/USD 7,0581 -0,0042 0,1796
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi