    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.01.2019)


    		Previous price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity 
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.08 1.97 6.28
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.24 2.61 6.83
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,292 6.1 10.7
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 23,879.12 91.67 551.66
    S&P 500 2,584.96 10.55 78.11
    Nasdaq 6,957.08 60.08 321.8
    Nikkei 20,427.06 223.02 412.29
    Dax 10,893.32 89.34 334.36
    FTSE 100 6,906.63 45.03 178.5
    CAC 40 INDEX 4,813.58 40.31 82.89
    Shanghai Composite 2,544.34 17.88 50.44
    BIST 100 91,059.06 354.1 - 211.42
    RTS 1,135.51 12.61 66.79
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1548 0.0107 0.0081
    USD/GBP 1.279 0.0073 0.0036
    JPY/USD 108.27 - 0.51 - 1.42
    RUB/USD 66.7762 - 0.1828 -2.5752
    TRY/USD 5.4816 - 0.0041 0.1922
    CNY/USD 6.816 - 0.0376 - 0.0625
