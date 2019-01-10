Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.01.2019)

10 January, 2019 09:45

Previous price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.08 1.97 6.28 WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.24 2.61 6.83 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,292 6.1 10.7 Indices Dow-Jones 23,879.12 91.67 551.66 S&P 500 2,584.96 10.55 78.11 Nasdaq 6,957.08 60.08 321.8 Nikkei 20,427.06 223.02 412.29 Dax 10,893.32 89.34 334.36 FTSE 100 6,906.63 45.03 178.5 CAC 40 INDEX 4,813.58 40.31 82.89 Shanghai Composite 2,544.34 17.88 50.44 BIST 100 91,059.06 354.1 - 211.42 RTS 1,135.51 12.61 66.79 Currency USD/EUR 1.1548 0.0107 0.0081 USD/GBP 1.279 0.0073 0.0036 JPY/USD 108.27 - 0.51 - 1.42 RUB/USD 66.7762 - 0.1828 -2.5752 TRY/USD 5.4816 - 0.0041 0.1922 CNY/USD 6.816 - 0.0376 - 0.0625