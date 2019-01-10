Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.01.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/93ebf542cffe7679b43fe50f71d1a011/168a74a4-59a7-4890-9db9-871cd9f5b7b5_292.jpg
|Previous price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60.08
|1.97
|6.28
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|52.24
|2.61
|6.83
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,292
|6.1
|10.7
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|23,879.12
|91.67
|551.66
|S&P 500
|2,584.96
|10.55
|78.11
|Nasdaq
|6,957.08
|60.08
|321.8
|Nikkei
|20,427.06
|223.02
|412.29
|Dax
|10,893.32
|89.34
|334.36
|FTSE 100
|6,906.63
|45.03
|178.5
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4,813.58
|40.31
|82.89
|Shanghai Composite
|2,544.34
|17.88
|50.44
|BIST 100
|91,059.06
|354.1
|- 211.42
|RTS
|1,135.51
|12.61
|66.79
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1548
|0.0107
|0.0081
|USD/GBP
|1.279
|0.0073
|0.0036
|JPY/USD
|108.27
|- 0.51
|- 1.42
|RUB/USD
|66.7762
|- 0.1828
|-2.5752
|TRY/USD
|5.4816
|- 0.0041
|0.1922
|CNY/USD
|6.816
|- 0.0376
|- 0.0625
Tural İbadlıNews Author