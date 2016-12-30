 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 56,14 USD/barrel

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ 

     Last priceCompared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)56,14-0,0819,1
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)53,77-0,2916,49
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 158,117,2-275
    Indices   
    Dow-Jones19 819,78-13,92 394,75
    S&P 5002 249,26-0,66205,32
    Nasdaq5 432,09-6,47424,68
    Nikkei19 145,14-256,58111,43
    Dax11 451,05-23,94708,04
    FTSE 1007 120,2614,18877,94
    CAC 40 INDEX4 838,47-9,54201,41
    Shanghai Composite3 096,1-6,14-443,08
    Bist 10077 835,85288,146 108,86
    RTS1 144,265,95387,22

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0490,0077-0,0366
    USD/GBP1,22610,0035-0,2485
    JPY/USD116,54-0,72-4,01
    RUB/USD60,2258-0,2585-12,2951
    TRY/USD3,5239-0,01630,6025
    CNY/USD6,9559-0,00540,4622
