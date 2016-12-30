Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.12.2016)

30 December, 2016 09:47

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 56,14 -0,08 19,1 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,77 -0,29 16,49 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 158,1 17,2 -275 Indices Dow-Jones 19 819,78 -13,9 2 394,75 S&P 500 2 249,26 -0,66 205,32 Nasdaq 5 432,09 -6,47 424,68 Nikkei 19 145,14 -256,58 111,43 Dax 11 451,05 -23,94 708,04 FTSE 100 7 120,26 14,18 877,94 CAC 40 INDEX 4 838,47 -9,54 201,41 Shanghai Composite 3 096,1 -6,14 -443,08 Bist 100 77 835,85 288,14 6 108,86 RTS 1 144,26 5,95 387,22 Currency USD/EUR 1,049 0,0077 -0,0366 USD/GBP 1,2261 0,0035 -0,2485 JPY/USD 116,54 -0,72 -4,01 RUB/USD 60,2258 -0,2585 -12,2951 TRY/USD 3,5239 -0,0163 0,6025 CNY/USD 6,9559 -0,0054 0,4622