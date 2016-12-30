Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.12.2016)

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|56,14
|-0,08
|19,1
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|53,77
|-0,29
|16,49
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 158,1
|17,2
|-275
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 819,78
|-13,9
|2 394,75
|S&P 500
|2 249,26
|-0,66
|205,32
|Nasdaq
|5 432,09
|-6,47
|424,68
|Nikkei
|19 145,14
|-256,58
|111,43
|Dax
|11 451,05
|-23,94
|708,04
|FTSE 100
|7 120,26
|14,18
|877,94
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 838,47
|-9,54
|201,41
|Shanghai Composite
|3 096,1
|-6,14
|-443,08
|Bist 100
|77 835,85
|288,14
|6 108,86
|RTS
|1 144,26
|5,95
|387,22
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,049
|0,0077
|-0,0366
|USD/GBP
|1,2261
|0,0035
|-0,2485
|JPY/USD
|116,54
|-0,72
|-4,01
|RUB/USD
|60,2258
|-0,2585
|-12,2951
|TRY/USD
|3,5239
|-0,0163
|0,6025
|CNY/USD
|6,9559
|-0,0054
|0,4622
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook