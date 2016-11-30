Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.11.2016)

https://report.az/storage/news/d9e1084df532877a55f44a3cbbb17f71/cbc403e2-d7e1-44ba-b737-c1c91df4b57f_292.jpg
Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|46,38
|-1,86
|9,34
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|45,23
|-1,85
|7,95
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 190,8
|0
|-242,3
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 121,6
|23,7
|1 696,57
|S&P 500
|2 204,66
|2,94
|160,72
|Nasdaq
|5 379,92
|11,11
|372,51
|Nikkei
|18 321,5
|-35,39
|-712,21
|Dax
|1 0620,49
|37,82
|-122,52
|FTSE 100
|6 772,00
|-27,47
|529,68
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 551,46
|41,07
|-85,6
|Shanghai Composite
|3 282,924
|5,924
|-256,256
|Bist 100
|74 205,48
|-784,75
|2 478,49
|RTS
|1 005,82
|-12,36
|248,78
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,065
|0,0036
|-0,0206
|USD/GBP
|1,2493
|0,0077
|-0,2253
|JPY/USD
|112,38
|0,44
|-8,17
|RUB/USD
|65,1057
|0,234
|-7,4152
|TRY/USD
|3,409
|-0,0064
|0,4876
|CNY/USD
|6,9047
|-0,0106
|0,411
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author