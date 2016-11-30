 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 46,38 USD/barrel

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)46,38-1,869,34
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)45,23-1,857,95
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 190,80-242,3

    Indices

    		  
    Dow-Jones19 121,623,71 696,57
    S&P 5002 204,662,94160,72
    Nasdaq5 379,9211,11372,51
    Nikkei18 321,5-35,39-712,21
    Dax1 0620,4937,82-122,52
    FTSE 1006 772,00-27,47529,68
    CAC 40 INDEX4 551,4641,07-85,6
    Shanghai Composite3 282,9245,924-256,256
    Bist 10074 205,48-784,752 478,49
    RTS1 005,82-12,36248,78

    Currency

    		  
    USD/EUR1,0650,0036-0,0206
    USD/GBP1,24930,0077-0,2253
    JPY/USD112,380,44-8,17
    RUB/USD65,10570,234-7,4152
    TRY/USD3,409-0,00640,4876
    CNY/USD6,9047-0,01060,411
